Chile to hold presidential and parliamentary elections

BUENOS AIRES, November 21. /TASS/. Presidential and parliamentary elections will be held on Sunday in Chile. The current President Sebastian Pinera cannot participate in the elections, since the country's constitution prohibits holding the post for two consecutive terms.

In addition to the president, Chileans will have to elect 155 deputies and 27 out of 43 senators.

Seven candidates are running for the office. The favorites, according to polls, are Gabriel Boric from the left-wing Approve Dignity coalition, and Jose Antonio Kast of the far-right Christian Social Front party.

According to the latest poll by Cadem, 24% of respondents are ready to vote for Kast, 19% - for Boric. In Chile, a candidate needs more than 50% of the vote to win the first round. Neither Boric nor Kast will most likely be able to achieve this. If this happens, the second round of elections will be held on December 19.