Moscow ready to continue assisting Yerevan and Baku in maintaining peace — diplomat

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russia is ready to continue assisting Armenia and Azerbaijan in maintaining peace and stability in the region and calls on both sides to show restraint, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"It is clear from official statements by Baku and Yerevan that the sides have completely opposite assessments of the situation and are accusing each other of what occurred [the shelling of military positions]. Russia is in contact with both Azerbaijan and Armenia for resolving the situation peacefully," the Russian diplomat pointed out.

"Joint work continues to remove tension. We call on both sides to show restraint and prevent new incidents and resolve all disputes solely by political and diplomatic methods. We are ready to continue assisting the sides for the purpose of maintaining peace and stability in the region," the spokeswoman said.