Putin calls for prompt mutual recognition of COVID vaccines in world

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. The soonest possible mutual recognition of coronavirus vaccines and national vaccination certificates will help resume global economic and other activities much faster, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, addressing an online Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

He recalled that at the latest Group of Twenty summit Russia had advanced an initiative to look at the prompt recognition of vaccines and certificates.

"I am convinced that the sooner it is done the easier it will be to fully resume global business, tourist and other activities," he stressed.

"Our country will continue to help the countries in need by supplying them with vaccines, medicines, equipment, testing systems, and means of individual protection," Putin stressed.

He recalled that Russia was the world’s first country to register a coronavirus vaccine - Sputnik V. Today, this vaccine has been registered in 71 world nations with an overall population of more than four billion and "is demonstrating high safety and high efficacy," he said, adding that Russia has also developed a one-dose vaccine, Sputnik Light, which can be used as a booster jab. "We offer it to our partners too," Putin added.