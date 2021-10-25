Russian envoy laughs off Ukraine’s ‘lunatic’ missile threats

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Ukraine does not have sufficient resources to develop its missile program, and its plans to aim the missiles it is developing at Moscow are ludicrous, Head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna military security and arms control talks Konstantin Gavrilov said in a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 TV Channel on Monday.

The Russian envoy thus commented on a statement by adviser to the head of the Ukrainian president’s office Alexei Arestovich that Kiev was fostering plans to aim missiles it was developing at Moscow.

"Perhaps, these statements should not be taken seriously. These remarks should be laughed off. This man is not serious but he is bracing for any unexpected turns," the envoy said, recalling that the Ukrainian missile program was based on Soviet developments that were now inferior to present-day weapons.

As the Russian envoy said, "only a lunatic" would use the missiles left over from the Soviet period because they had a limited range and simply "cannot reach Moscow."

"If they invent something new, look at the following story: what has the Malyshev tank factory produced over these eight years? They have yielded three faulty Oplot vehicles that break down now and then; however, they are threatening to taking a ride on them across Red Square. This is not even funny," the envoy said.

The Russian envoy did not rule out, however, that the West might render assistance to Ukraine as it was instigating Kiev, "supporting its absurd statements" on the military issue.