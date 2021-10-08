EU’s Eastern Partnership was channel of destabilization in Belarus — Russian UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, October 8. /TASS/. The Eastern Partnership program, initiated by the EU, has become one of the main channels for destabilizing the situation in Belarus, with Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland and Ukraine becoming the main conductors of this policy, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said, speaking at the Arria Formula Security Council meeting Friday.

"There is one more thing that unites Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Ukraine - their role in the promotion of the failed color revolution in their neighbor state of Belarus," he said. "Allow me to also add Poland, driven by a colonial deja vu when dealing with its former territories, to this club. They worked on this project together with the US and the EU for many years, supporting the protesters, investing money in them, creating sleeper cells, developing NGOs and openly funding the Belarusian opposition, covering its leaders and calling these impostors elected leaders of Belarus."

"The EU’s ‘Eastern Partnership,’ which has already played its destructive role in Ukraine, was one of the main channels of these efforts," Polyansky said. "The stakes were high, money was plenty, but the Belarusians did not allow themselves to be deceived."

He noted the violation of human rights in the Baltic States in regards to the Russian-speaking population.

"Colleagues, it is difficult to believe you, considering the situation you have at home. I am sorry if you don’t understand that," the diplomat noted.

The ‘Eastern Partnership’ is a joint initiative of the EU, its member states and six Eastern European partners: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine. In June 2021, Minsk announced the suspension of its participation over the sanctions imposed by the EU and the suspension of European programs aimed at the development of cooperation with the republic.

The Arria Formula informal meeting of the UN Security Council takes place on Estonia’s initiative. Latvia and Lithuania were co-rapporteurs at the meeting.