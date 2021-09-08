Taliban bans unauthorized protests in Afghanistan — statement

CAIRO, September 8. /TASS/. The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) banned all demonstrations in Afghanistan, especially unauthorized protests, the Ministry of Interior of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (as the Taliban calls itself) said in one of Taliban’s Telegram channels.

"In the last few days, mass demonstrations took place in Kabul and other provinces that violate the safety and calm of civilians. All such actions must be legal and must be negotiated with the Ministry of Justice and other agencies," the statement says. "Relevant authority bodies must be informed about the goals of an event, slogans and other details at least 24 hours in advance."

The Ministry noted that "the violators will face serious punishment."

Protests in support of the Panjshir Province’s National Resistance Front and against Pakistan’s policies have been going one in a number of Afghan cities - including Kabul, Great, Ghazni and Mazar-i-Sharif - since Monday.

The Taliban use violence to disperse the demonstrations and against reporters, cameramen and photographers. The Afghan Association of Independent Reporters already condemned the Taliban’s actions.