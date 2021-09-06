No consultations between Taliban and Pakistan on new Afghan government - ambassador

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) have not consulted Islamabad concerning Afghanistan’s new government but the sides maintain regular consultations, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan said in an interview with TASS.

"No," he said when asked whether the Taliban had consultations with Pakistan about a new government. "Our consultations with them are regular, because there is an administration in Kabul. Pakistan like Russia or China, Iran and some other countries are running full embassies there."

"Our ambassador is there, he is regularly interacting with the authorities. So, this process of consultation in a friendly atmosphere goes on. But we are not in the position to tell them exactly what to do," he stressed.

According to the Pakistani diplomat, Afghans have their own way of making decisions, their own cultural specifics and the rest of the world should respect their traditions and ways. "To us the process of reaching a settlement should not be important, for us the outcome should be important. There should be an inclusive government which would help Afghanistan finally arrive at a peaceful outcome," he said.

The United States finished their mission in Afghanistan on August 30. The decision to end the US operation in Afghanistan that began in October 2001 and became the longest US overseas campaign in history was announced by President Joe Biden on April 14, 2021. After this decision was announced, the Taliban embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Later, they said they took control of the entire country and were about to form a new government.

A Taliban spokesman told Al Jazeera on Monday that the Taliban have invited Russia, Turkey, China, Pakistan, and Qatar to take part in an event dedicated to the announcement of the composition of the new Afghan government.