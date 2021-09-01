Risk of aggravation in Afghanistan will remain after Taliban forms government — analyst

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The risk of an aggravation of the situation in Afghanistan will not vanish after the radical Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) has formed a new government, which may not incorporate any of the representatives of the previous administration, the board chairman of the Foundation for the Development of and Support for the Valdai Discussion Club, Andrei Bystritsky, told TASS.

"The risk of a civil war in Afghanistan has never vanished. It remains acute. Incidentally, this is precisely what the Taliban does not want to see. But the risk of such an aggravation does exist," Bistritsky said, when asked for a comment on reports the Taliban had no plans for inviting any members of ex-President Ashraf Ghani’s administration into their government.

Bystritsky said that the Taliban was now working hard to form a firmly governed state of its own at any cost.

"In their point of view the government must be not an advisory body, but a governing one, the more so in such a country as Afghanistan. The Taliban will certainly be building a firmly governed state of its own. This is a hard fact," Bystritsky said.

"The Taliban was making some gestures, but those gestures remained without an answer. They will tend to hesitate and compromise, but in many respects their policy is demonstrative, and even provocative to some extent. For this reason no scenarios should be ruled out," the analyst explained.

He believes that the international community will be rather reserved in its reactions to the Taliban’s policy in Afghanistan.

"Everybody has got into hot water with this affair. Everybody is looking for an occasion to contact the Taliban. Everybody will be interacting with the Taliban, but with caution," he said.

The news agency Hama Press on Wednesday quoted sources as saying that the leader of the Taliban’s political wing, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, will be appointed Afghanistan’s foreign minister, Mullah Yaqoob (son of the Taliban’s first leader Mullah Omar) will take the post of defense minister, and Khalifa Haqqani (son of one of the Taliban’s leaders Jelaluddin Haqqani) will become interior minister. According to Al Jazeera, none of the previous administration’s members will be invited into Afghanistan’s future government.