MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The residents of Afghanistan will never forget the "wonderful organization" of NATO, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The diplomat reiterated that the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance vowed that the bloc will never forget those who didn’t manage to leave Afghanistan after the last US servicemen left the republic.

"It seems to me, they won’t forget him and his wonderful organization either. Never. Paraphrasing Pushkin, the dirtiest example of the dirtiest infamy," the spokeswoman wrote.