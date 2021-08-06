UN Security Council not to discuss withdrawal of DPRK sanctions for now - source

UNITED NATIONS, August 6. /TASS/. The discussion of withdrawal of sanctions against DPRK is currently not on the UN Security Council’s agenda, a UN source told TASS Friday.

"No meetings on this matter are currently scheduled in the work program," the source said.

According to the source, it is unlikely that this topic would be brought up for reviewing in the UN Security Council, because this would have required some major preparation, while August is traditionally a period of lull in the UN operation. Besides, the Security Council will focus on the attack on the Mercer Street tanker next week.

Earlier on Friday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi offered the international community to start working on the removal on UN sanctions against DPRK. According to the Minister, Washington and Seoul should refrain from holding joint maneuvers and take Pyongyang’s concerns in this regard into account.