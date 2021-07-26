Baku reports shelling on Azerbaijani positions on border with Armenia

BAKU, July 26. /TASS/. Azerbaijani positions along the border with Armenia came under fire in the early hours of Monday morning, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The Armenian Armed Forces used firearms and grenade launchers to attack Azerbaijani positions in the Kalbajar District from various positions in the Basarkechar District at 03:00 am on July 26," the statement reads.

According to the Defense Ministry, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces "are taking appropriate retaliatory measures."

Following the end of military action in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone last fall, when seven regions adjacent to Nagorno-Karabakh fell under Azerbaijan’s control, the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan moved to the immediate vicinity of the Syunik and Gegharkunik Provinces. Tensions rose there on May 12. Then, the Armenian Defense Ministry announced that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces had attempted to carry out "certain activities" in the Syunik Province in a bid to "redefine the border," moving into Armenian territory. Both parties continue to report border incidents.