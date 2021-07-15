Russia, US committed to Paris Accord, cooperation on climate — statement

WASHINGTON, July 15. /TASS/. Russia and US are committed to the implementation of the Paris Accord and to cooperation on fighting the global climate change, says the joint written statement of Russian Special Presidential Representative for Climate Ruslan Edelgeriyev and his US counterpart John Kerry, adopted during Kerry’s three-day visit to Russia.

"[Edelgeriyev and Kerry] are committed to the robust implementation of the Paris Agreement and its temperature goals, including through significant efforts in this decade and the global pursuit of net-zero [greenhouse gas] emissions," says the statement, published by the US Department of State.

The statement also notes that the two envoys "will cooperate on climate-related issues in the Arctic". Besides, Moscow and Washington "intend to work together bilaterally on a range of climate-related issues", the document says.