SCO member states eye joint recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates - diplomat

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) are holding talks on joint recognition of coronavirus vaccine certificates, Bakhtiyer Khakimov, Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy for SCO Affairs and the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador at Large, said in an interview with TASS.

"The SCO has mechanisms of cooperation among health ministries, and sanitary and epidemiological welfare services which deal with mutual assistance during the pandemic. I think that they touch upon this issue in their contacts," he said.

Additionally, Khakimov pointed out that in 2020 upon the initiative of the Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare, the comprehensive plan of joint actions of SCO member states on joint counteraction to epidemic threats in the SCO region was drafted, and is being consistently implemented.

The diplomat noted that the Tajikistan-drafted plan of basic measures on development of cooperation of SCO member states in public health for 2022-2024 was under consideration.

"Taking into account the volatile sanitary and epidemiological situation, it will take some time to shape it," he specified.