Four suspected assasins of Haitian president killed

HAVANA, July 8. /TASS/. Four suspected murderers of Haitian President Jovenel Moise have been killed by Haitian law enforcers and two more have been detained, Haitian police chief Leon Charles said on Wednesday.

"Four of them were killed, two more are under our control and are being interrogated. Three police officers, who were taken hostage, have been released," he said in an interview with the national television.

The authorities said earlier the suspected murderers had been detained at about 18:00 local time (01:00 a.m. Moscow time).

Haitian President Jovenel Moise was deadly wounded in an attack of an unidentified group on his residence late Tuesday. His wife Martine Moise was also wounded and taken to hospiyal. According to acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph, some of the attackers spoke English and some spoke Spanish. He called on the nation to stay calm and pledged that the situation was under control. A martial law has been declared in the country for a period of 15 days.