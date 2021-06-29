Netherlands accuses Russian fighters of mock attack on Dutch frigate in Black Sea

THE HAGUE, June 29. /TASS/. The Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands has accused Russian fighters of flying dangerously close to the Dutch frigate Evertsen in the Black Sea, creating an unsafe situation.

According to the Dutch Ministry of Defense, the incident "occurred last Thursday, when the warship stayed southeast of Crimea".

"The planes repeatedly harassed the Evertsen between 3:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. local time," the Dutch top brass alleged.

"They flew dangerously close by and low [over the frigate], performing feint attacks. The fighters were armed with bombs and air-to-surface missiles intended to strike targets from the air," the Defense Ministry of the Netherlands claimed. On top of that, the frigate suffered disruptions of its electronic equipment after the flyover, it added.

The Dutch side claims that Russia violated the right to free shipping through its actions, as well as bilateral accords, including the agreement on preventing incidents at sea that is aimed at ruling out unsafe maritime situations. "The Evertsen sailed on the open sea in international waters," Ship Commander Lieutenant-Captain George Pastoor claimed.

"There was no reason whatsoever for these aggressive actions. Despite this, the mock attacks continued for several hours. It was irresponsible and unsafe behavior at sea," he alleged.

The frigate Evertsen is part of the British carrier strike group led by the UK Navy’s destroyer Defender.