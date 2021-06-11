Baku reports another attack on Azerbaijani positions by Armenian army

BAKU, June 11. /TASS/. Armenian troops opened fire at Azerbaijani positions in the Kalbajar District for the second time in one day, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"Azerbaijani positions near the Ashagy Airym settlement in the Kalbajar District came under small-arms fire from the direction of Armenian positions in the Vardenis District between 05:00 pm and 05:30 pm on June 11," the statement reads.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said earlier on Friday that Azerbaijani positions in the Kalbajar District had come under fire from the direction of Armenian positions near the Yukhary Shorzha settlement in the Vardenis District starting at 01:45 pm.

Tensions rose in the Nagorno-Karabakh region on September 27, 2020, when renewed clashes erupted between Azerbaijan and Armenia. On November 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. According to the document, Azerbaijan and Armenia maintained the positions that they had held, several districts were handed over to Baku, and Russian peacekeepers were deployed to the line of contact and along the Lachin Corridor.