PACE to participate in observation of Russia's State Duma elections

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Hendrik Daems in a letter to State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has accepted his invitation to participate in the observation of the Duma election in September, the State Duma speaker told journalists.

"Hendrik Daems informed of the Assembly’s readiness to participate in the observation of the coming election to the State Duma," the speaker said.

Additionally, he continued, Daems agreed "with the necessity of cooperation of European countries in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and ensuring accessibility of vaccines for all citizens."

The meeting of Volodin and Daems took place on March 15 during the visit of the PACE President to Russia. Then the politicians discussed possible presence of PACE observers at the election and the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, including promoting Russian vaccines on the European market.

The election to the Russian State Duma will be held on September 19 simultaneously with regional and municipal elections.