Ties with Moscow of paramount importance for Belgrade, Serbian foreign minister said

BELGRADE, March 13. /TASS/. Serbia values very much the strategic partnership with Russia, Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic said at a meeting with Russia’s Ambassador in Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko on Saturday.

"Serbia attaches exclusive significance to the strategic partnership with the Russian Federation and the development of relations in all fields," Selakovic said noting that "Russia is one of Serbia’s most important economic partners."

The foreign minister thanked Russia for its steadfast and constant support for Serbia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty as well as for the efforts to find a peaceful, diplomatic solution to the Kosovo and Metohija crisis.

The diplomats emphasized the significance of permanent mutual support at international organizations.

The minister states that "Serbia is firmly committed to developing further on political relations with Russia, based on the two nations’ traditional friendship and closeness, on strategic partnership and the willingness to enhance cooperation in all fields."

Apart from that, Selakovic thanked Russia for the efforts to make its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine available for Serbs, based both on the deliveries from Russia and on the agreement on future joint production on Serbian territory. At the talks, the Serbian foreign minister was hopeful that Russian President Vladimir Putin would visit Belgrade soon.

Serbia was among the first countries that approved the use of Sputnik V. The Russian vaccine is extremely popular in the country. About 85% of those Serbs who have booked vaccine appointments say they would prefer to receive Sputnik V.

On February 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic in a phone call discussed the independent production of Sputnik V by Serbia. After the talks, Vucic said that Serbia, with the help of experts from Russia, would build the required facilities and would start producing the vaccine independently. On Thursday, minister Nenad Popovic said that the production of Sputnik V would have started in Serbia by May 20.