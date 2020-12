BOGOTA, December 8. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro wants to visit Russia in April-June 2021 and meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, he said during his speech in Caracas.

"I hope that in April, in May or in June I will be able to visit Moscow to meet with Vladimir Putin," Maduro said in a statement broadcast on state television.

The Venezuelan leader noted that in the near future the parliamentary delegation also planned to pay a visit to the Russian capital.