US policy won’t change regardless of who wins presidential election, expert says

LONDON, November 4. /TASS/. Regardless of who wins the 2020 US presidential election, Washington’s policy will not change, the publisher and editor of Politics First magazine, Marcus Papadopoulos, told TASS on Wednesday.

"Regardless of who wins this election, and it seems at the moment that Trump is the leading candidate to win this election and to win it quite comfortably, but regardless of who wins the White House after this election, nothing will change in America in terms of domestic policy and foreign policy - and I’m talking about the fundamentals of domestic policy and foreign policy," the British expert pointed out.

According to him, "irrespective of what the American Constitution claims, an American president does not have tremendous powers in practice." "America has been and will always be run by a permanent unseen government, which includes families, which includes various oligarchical institutions like Wall Street, the military industrial complex. So ultimately, America is not a democracy. The Republic Party and the Democratic Party are tasked with maintaining the facade that America is a democracy. It doesn’t matter who sits in the White House, the American establishment is all supreme," Papadopoulos emphasized.

"Regarding the election, it would seem that Donald Trump has secured a comfortable victory… because he has significantly - and very significantly in some respects - increased his share of the vote in various states in America compared to 2016, and most notably of all, in Florida," the expert said.

In his view, "like in 2016, most Americans, in particular blue collar workers, see that the economy is safer in the hands of Trump as opposed to in the hands of Biden." "Second factor is that Donald Trump campaigned on a platform of law and order and of course, that is in relation to violent protests that American society was subjected to this summer by Antifa and BLM," the analyst noted. In his opinion, "Donald Trump’s message about law and order has gone down very well" with US voters, including African Americans.

However, Papadopoulos did not rule out that the Supreme Court would need to decide the election.

The vote count in the 2020 US presidential election is likely to take longer than expected but both candidates have expressed confidence of winning the race.

Nationwide, American citizens headed to the polls on November 3 to elect 435 representatives to the House, 35 senators out of 100 to the Senate, and the President and Vice President of the United States. The November race for the White House pits Democratic contender Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris against incumbent US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence of the Republican Party.