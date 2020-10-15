Results of clinical tests of one more Russian anti-COVID vaccine to be ready in December

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Results of clinical trials of another Russian anti-coronavirus vaccine will be ready in mid-December, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Thursday.

"The third vaccine is currently being tested. We expect results by mid-December," he said in an interview with the Vesti daily news roundup on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

According to the minister, the three Russian vaccines, with two of them being already registered, were developed on different platforms and it will give more instruments to combat the pandemic.

On August 11, Russia registered the world’s first vaccine against the novel coronavirus. The vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry, and its clinical trials were successfully completed in June-July. The vaccine was developed on a platform that had been used for a number of other vaccines. According to the Russian health ministry, these vaccines have proved their ability to form lasting immunity for a period of up to two years.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that another anti-coronavirus vaccine developed by the Vektor center had been registered in Russia. The vaccine was tested on 100 volunteers and post-registration clinical trials will involve 40,000 volunteers in a number of Russian regions.

Meanwhile, the Novosibirsk-based Chumakov Center began clinical tests of its whole-virion inactivated anti-coronavirus vaccine on October 6.