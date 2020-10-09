Nagorno-Karabakh is facing humanitarian disaster, says Armenian PM

YEREVAN, October 9. /TASS/. The aggravation of the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh has driven the region towards the verge of a humanitarian disaster, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan.

"Our people are facing a serious challenge. Our cities and villages are under constant missile and artillery fire. The civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh is at gunpoint, there are many killed and wounded. Infrastructure has been seriously damaged, residential buildings have been destroyed. Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, was most affected. The people of Nagorno-Karabakh are on the verge of a humanitarian disaster," he warned.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.