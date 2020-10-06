Over 500,000 5G base stations installed in China over last five years

SHANGHAI, October 6. /TASS/. The total number of 5G network base stations built in China in 2016-2020 is over 500,000, Xinhua news agency reports on Tuesday, citing data of the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

More than 100 mln mobile devices are connected to the fifth generation communication network across China, the Ministry said. "China is currently continuing expansion of 5G apps use, which already cover the industry sector and different branches, including healthcare, mass media, transport and many others," the agency reports, citing the Ministry’s spokesperson Li Ying.

Leading mobile operators of China started offering 5G communication services to the population at the turn of October 2019. Mobile operators China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom launched over 1,000 projects by now with the use of 5G network in telemedicine, Internet in transport, etc.

Shanghai takes the lead in China by the number of base stations and specialists working in the 5G sphere.

Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, has become the first Chinese city with full 5G network coverage by using a standalone network of 46,500 base stations.