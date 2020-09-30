Governors of 11 US states vow to ensure peaceful transfer of power after elections

NEW YORK, October 1. /TASS/. Governors of 11 American states are pledging to ensure accurate tally of the ballots cast in the upcoming elections in the US on November 3 and peaceful transfer of power if the incumbent president fails to secure his reelection, their joint statement was published Wednesday on Washington State Governor Jay Inslee’s Twitter page.

"Any efforts to throw out ballots or refuse a peaceful transfer of power are nothing less than an assault on American democracy," the authors noted. They vow to ensure "that all votes cast in the upcoming election will be counted and that democracy will be delivered in this election. That means all valid ballots cast in accordance with state and local laws must be counted, and that all states must properly appoint electors in accordance with the vote." "We will not allow anyone to willfully corrupt the democratic process by delegitimizing the outcome or appointing fraudulent electors against the will of the voters," the governors stressed.

"If the outcome of this election means the end of a presidency, he must leave office — period," they believe, meaning incumbent President Donald Trump. Governors of the key battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Nevada are among those who signed the statement.

Earlier, Trump did not rule out that it will be up to the Supreme Court to determine the winner of the upcoming vote. In the last few months, he has repeatedly criticized mail-in voting which the Democrats suggest should be used amid the coronavirus pandemic. Trump is convinced that postal voting makes it impossible to quickly and accurately count the votes and warned that large-scale falsifications and election rigging is coming.