Ambassador to Russia visits US national Paul Whelan in prison

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan has visited US national Paul Whelan, who is jailed in Russia for espionage, at a correctional facility in Mordovia, the US Embassy in Moscow informed on Twitter.

"Ambassador Sullivan visits U.S. citizen #PaulWhelan, unjustly tried and convicted in a secret Russian trial, now held in a Russian penal colony. #PaulWhelan is innocent, and should be free to return home to his family in the United States now," the embassy wrote on Twitter.