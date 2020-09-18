Man attempts self-immolation at police office in Belarus’ Minsk Region

MINSK, September 18. /TASS/. An unidentified man attempted self-immolation before the police office in the town of Smolevichi near Minsk, tut.by website reported Friday.

"Today, a man attempted self-immolation near the regional police office entrance, he is currently in an intensive care unit," the report reads.

Meanwhile, the Onliner website claims that "the man did it in protest against the law enforcement actions."

The site has been cordoned off by the police with the investigators working on the scene. According to reports, the man shouted no slogans, and his true motives remain unknown. TASS currently has no official comment from the Belarusian police.