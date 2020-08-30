Montenegro opposition leader Krivokapic announces fall of regime after parliamentary polls

BELGRADE, August 30. /TASS/. Leader of Montenegro’s opposition alliance For the Future of Montenegro university professor Zdravko Krivokapi· has announced "the fall of the regime."

"People of Montenegro, thank you for your support! The 30-year-old regime has fallen down," he said in a televised address.

According to preliminary results of exit polls, ruling center left Democratic Party of Socialists is scoring 34.4% of votes, the opposition alliance For the Future of Montenegro is winning 33.4% of votes, the opposition coalition Peace is Our Nation is winning 12.5% It means that in case the opposition consolidates it may have 46% of votes.