Belarusian opposition calls on Interior Minister to resign - Coordination Council

Belarusian opposition plans to create a political movement

MINSK, August 29. /TASS/. The Coordination Council of the Belarusian opposition has called on the republic’s Internal Affairs Minister, Yuri Karaev, either to resign or to turn himself in, Maria Kolesnikova, a member of the presidium of the Coordination Council said during a live broadcast on YouTube on Saturday.

"Mister Karaev, on August 13, on the air of Belarusian television, you took responsibility for those who were roughed up. Death of people, violence, unprecedented cruelty and torture of civilians - we all saw this. <...> If you take responsibility for those events, you have two options - you either resign, or you must turn yourself in," she said.

The opposition in Belarus announced plans to create its own political movement in the country.

"We plan to create a movement," Maria Kolesnikova, a member of the presidium of the opposition Coordination Council, said on Saturday in a live broadcast on YouTube. She was responding to a question about the possibility of forming a political party.

According to her, the members of the council "will return to this issue."

"But it is very important to understand that now it has been 20 years, since not a single new party was registered in the country. This suggests that the mechanisms for creating a party and its registration most likely do not work or work very poorly, just like all other laws we have," she said. Kolesnikova also stressed that members of the Coordination Council of the opposition of Belarus work for free.

"None of us has ever received money for what we do," she said, adding that the council members work as volunteers.

Kolesnikova stressed that the council never asked the West for funding.

"We learned from media about 53 million [euros] that the EU representatives spoke about, but we did not ask for it," she said.

Belarus held its presidential election on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko received 80.1% of the vote, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya garnered 10.12%. She refused to recognize the election’s results, left Belarus and is currently in Lithuania. Protests erupted in the country's capital of Minsk and several other cities following the presidential vote, leading to clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers. In the early days of protests, there were clashes with law enforcement officers. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, more than 6,000 people were detained, several dozen law enforcement officers and protesters were injured.

Several thousand women stage protest campaign in center of Minsk
The police warned the protesters about administrative responsibility for participating in the action, but no arrests ensued
Read more
Russia interested in impartial investigation into Navalny incident, says Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken to Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on the issue
Read more
Belarusian opposition leader says ready to consider Russia as mediator
"Russia is a country we have friendly and close relations with," Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said
Read more
Diplomat blasts US sanctions for targeting Russian scientists working on COVID-19 vaccine
The diplomat stated that the sanctions may be an instrument of unfair competition
Read more
Research center Vektor may provide first batch of coronavirus vaccine in October
The vaccine is being tested on a group of 100 volunteers, the chief of the center’s zoonotic infections and influenza section Alexander Ryzhikov said
Read more
Russia considers creating stealth parachute
By now, there are samples of materials for the manufacture of parachute backpacks that will be invisible for night vision devices
Read more
Former Energia space company CEO charged with misappropriation of over $13 million
Three suspects have absconded, according to the judge
Read more
Putin’s words about draw on Kuril Islands issue gave boost to ties with Japan - expert
Senior Research Fellow at the Sasakawa Peace Foundation Taisuke Abiru pointed out that Abe’s government indeed sought to make a peace treaty with Russia
Read more
Moscow blasts ‘groundless’ US decision on Russian research institutes
Moscow will ask for clarification from Washington
Read more
Putin opens Tavrida highway in Crimea
Putin has already driven on it
Read more
Russia’s latest helicopter carriers to carry multi-purpose gunships
Overall, Russian helicopter carriers will carry an air group of over 10 heavy helicopters
Read more
‘Theater of the absurd’: Kremlin lambasts US sanctions against Russian research institutes
The US Department of Commerce earlier blacklisted the 33rd Central Research and Testing Institute and the 48th Central Research Institute of the Russian Defense Ministry, as well as the Moscow State Research Institute of Organic Chemistry and Technology
Read more
Brussels pushes ahead with its policy of rewriting history of World War II - diplomat
The European Commission’s claim the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact was the key factor for the beginning of World War II distorts the historical truth, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russian military serviceman detained in Barnaul for high treason
He transferred information constituting state secrets to Ukraine’s intelligence services, according to the FSB
Read more
Size of Russia’s backup law enforcement unit set up to aid Belarus ‘reasonable’ — Kremlin
The spokesman expressed confidence that Russia’s readiness to send police units to Belarus would not affect the relations between both nations
Read more
Putin hopes Russia’s law enforcement units won’t be used in Belarus — Kremlin
On Thursday, Putin said that Moscow had agreed to form a backup law enforcement unit upon Lukashenko’s request
Read more
Putin: Mass protests in Belarus must be taken into account
The Russian president pointed out that his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko expressed readiness to look into adoption of a new Constitution, which may provide for new parliamentary and presidential elections
Read more
Press review: Global calls for reforming UNSC getting louder and Libya rocked by protests
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, August 27
Read more
Western stance on Belarusian election was prepared in advance, Putin thinks
In the Russian leader’s opinion, some people may be doubtful about the results of the Belarusian election, although "there is nothing ideal in the world, nor in politics, nor in economy, nor in the social sphere"
Read more
Putin discusses development of Russia-Belarus ties with Security Council
The Russian president called on the security top brass to elaborate approaches to the development of relations with Moscow’s closest partner nations
Read more
COVID-19 will disappear no sooner than summer of 2021, scientist says
According to the scientist, historically all viral pandemics were occurring in three waves
Read more
Russia’s newest anti-drone systems can fight against microdrones
Russia’s concern Avtomatika, an affiliate of Rostec, keeps improving its counter-drone technologies non-stop
Read more
Sputnik V vaccine is supplied to medical institutions for Phase 3 of trials
Earlier, the Russian Direct Investment Fund reported that post-registration clinical trials of Sputnik V, the first vaccine against the coronavirus, are planned in five other countries
Read more
Russian and US top brass discussed recent incident in Syria, says presidential spokesman
US National Security Council Spokesman John Ullyott said earlier that Russia breached de-confliction protocols
Read more
Charite claims Alzheimer’s remedy ‘toxin’ in Navalny case: Russian doctors demand data
On August 20, a plane carrying Alexei Navanly made an emergency landing in Omsk after the blogger had suddenly felt unwell in mid-flight
Read more
NATO planes escorted Russian jets over two oceans and Baltic Sea, says Ministry of Defense
A total of eight Tu-142 anti-submarine planes, four Il-38 anti-submarine planes, two Su-24M bombers, two Tu-95MS strategic bombers and one Il-78 flying tanker took part in the flights
Read more
Press review: Putin gears up to aid Lukashenko and US-Russian prisoner swap in the works
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, August 28
Read more
Russia to supply weapons, military hardware to Sudan and Laos
"The planned transfer of Russian armaments is aimed at the further development of friendly relations with foreign partners," the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Sea Launch to be restored at cost of about $470 mln
Russia's deputy prime minister recalled that before the floating spaceport left its port Long Beach, California, the United States in accordance with its laws removed all equipment from the command ship and the floating platform
Read more
US tones down arms control demands, may have lost time for deal with Russia, says expert
The pundit commented on recent statements by US Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea who admitted that "there has been a shift" in the approach of the Trump administration to nuclear talks with Russia
Read more
Belarus mulls over refocusing trade flows from Lithuanian ports
It was reported earlier that the Foreign Ministry of Lithuania placed 118 persons, including the Belarusian president, into the sanctions list for Belarus
Read more
Last Stop: Moscow parts ways with its iconic trolleybuses
Moscow announced that it will be retiring all its trolleybuses and replacing them with regular buses and electric buses
Read more
There is enough evidence of foreign meddling in Belarus, Moscow says
Earlier, Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko described foreign intervention in the country as impermissible and promised a resolute rebuff
Read more
Russia sets up law enforcement unit on Lukashenko’s request to aid Belarus — Putin
The backup unit will not be used unless the situation gets out of control, according to the Russian president
Read more
Ukraine sends note of protest to Russia in light of Putin’s Crimea visit
Putin travelled to Crimea on August 27 to give permission to open vehicle traffic along the finished sections of the Tavrida Highway and drove on one of them
Read more
Russia’s latest Hermes supersonic missile can wipe out any Western tank, designer says
The Hermes anti-tank guided weapon system comprises several reconnaissance and guidance drones that help detect and illuminate the target
Read more
Two US armored vehicles pursued Russian patrol convoy in Syria - reconciliation center
Politico daily reported earlier this week, citing its unnamed source in the Pentagon, that four US military servicemen were diagnosed with "mild concussion-like symptoms" after a Russian military vehicle crashed into their patrol vehicle in the northeastern part of Syria
Read more
Iran successfully used Russian-made radar to track US F-35 jets — designer
The Rezonans-NE radar has been on round-the-clock combat duty in Iran for several years, according to the deputy CEO of the research center Rezonans
Read more
Russia’s latest nuclear-powered subs to carry cruise missiles with range of over 4,000 km
The new Kalibr-M cruise missiles will be capable of delivering either conventional high-explosive fragmentation or nuclear warheads to the target, according to a source in the defense industry
Read more
Foreign Ministry warns Russians of threat of persecution from US intel agencies
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, US law enforcement agencies continue to arrest Russians around the world
Read more
Putin: Detention of Russian citizens in Belarus set up by Ukrainian and US intelligence
According to the Russian president, the detained citizens were headed for Latin America and the Middle East for "absolutely legal work"
Read more
Processes in Belarus influenced from the outside, Putin says
Read more
Press review: Turkey’s new gas field to impact Russia and West reacts to Navalny case
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, August 26
Read more
Russia seeks to reopen borders but with caution — Putin
Many foreign leaders note Russia’s achievements in the fight against the coronavirus, according to the Russian president
Read more
Attackers of Libyan Embassy in Minsk sought to capture it — security advisor
Earlier, the tut.by website reported that about 30 unidentified people with angle grinders climbed over the embassy fence and attempted to enter the building
Read more
Russian cosmonauts face no threat after air leak at orbital outpost
A source earlier told TASS that sensors in the Russian segment of the ISS registered an air leak at the space station
Read more
Putin says his daughter feeling well after coronavirus vaccine injection
The president clarified that his daughter took part in the vaccine trial as a volunteer
Read more
Russia studying foreign customers’ requests for advanced Orion combat drone
In addition to the Orion drones proper, Russia is ready to provide all the necessary infrastructure and training, according to the head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation
Read more
Merkel supports completion of Nord Stream 2 project
The German chancellor considers unreasonable to link this economic project to the Navalny case
Read more
Russia’s upgraded Mi-171Sh Storm to go on serial production in 2022
The aircraft features enhanced protection and displays unique striking capabilities
Read more
White House says Russia breached de-confliction protocols after incident in Syria
Russian vehicle struck a Coalition Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle causing injuries to the vehicle’s crew, US National Security Council Spokesman John Ullyott says
Read more