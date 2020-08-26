White House says Russia breached de-confliction protocols after incident in Syria

WASHINGTON, August 27. /TASS/. Russia has breached de-confliction protocols following an incident in the northeast of Syria, where American military servicemen were reportedly injured on August 25, US National Security Council Spokesman John Ullyott said in a statement, received by TASS on Wednesday.

"At approximately 10 a.m. (Syria Time), August 25, a routine Defeat-ISIS Coalition security patrol encountered a Russian military patrol near Dayrick, in northeast Syria," Ullyott stated. "During this interaction, a Russian vehicle struck a Coalition Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle (M-ATV) causing injuries to the vehicle’s crew."

"Unsafe and unprofessional actions like this represent a breach of de-confliction protocols, committed to by the United States and Russia in December 2019," the US official added.