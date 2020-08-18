UN Security Council to hold extraordinary meeting following rebellion in Mali

UNITED NATIONS, August 18. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday will hold an emergency meeting on the situation in Mali following a military uprising in that country, a source in the organization told TASS on Tuesday.

"An extraordinary meeting will be held on August 19 behind closed doors," the source said.

A rebellion broke out at an army base in Kati, outside capital city Bamako on August 18. According to the Malijet news website, the rebels are led by Colonel Sadio Camara, former director of a military school at the Kati military base.

The rebels arrested President Ibrahim Boubacar Ke·ta and Prime Minister Boubou Ciss·. They also arrested a number of ministers, including foreign and finance ministers, and the parliament speaker. The Malian General Staff is also reportedly controlled by the rebels, with a number of senior officers being arrested.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called on the Mali military to immediately release the president and members of the government.