Belarus’ National Salvation Front announces collection of documents for Lukashenko’s trial

KIEV, August 13. /TASS/. The National Salvation Front of Belarus whose creation was announced earlier by Valery Tsepkalo, presidential candidate denied registration by the Central Election Committee, announced the collection of materials to bring a case against incumbent President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko before the court, the organization’s Telegram channel reported on Thursday.

"We have an agreement with a number of foreign lawyers regarding the preparation of paperwork to form an accusation against Lukashenko A. G. in the International Court of Justice in the Hague. We ask Belarusian lawyers to join this process listing the norms of Belarusian and international legislations violated by citizen Lukashenko A.G. They may include articles of the Criminal Code of Belarus, as well as a list of violations of international agreements Belarus participates in," the statement reads.