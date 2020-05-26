Johnson invites Putin to participate in vaccine summit

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has officially invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to take part in a virtual summit devoted to research into a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, the British embassy in Moscow said on Telegram.

"On June 4, the British government will hold the Global Vaccine Summit 2020. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has officially invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to participate in the virtual summit," the embassy said.

The main task of the summit is to mobilize resources the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization will need to ensure universal availability of the vaccine against the novel coronavirus.

According to the latest statistics, over 5,601,800 people have been infected worldwide and more than 348,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 2,381,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 362,342 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 131,129 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 3,807 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.