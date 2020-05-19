Two missiles strike near Baghdad’s green zone - TV

CAIRO, May 19. /TASS/. The area near Baghdad’s green zone has been targeted by a missile attack early on Tuesday, Iraq’s Alsumaria TV reports.

According to the channel, two missiles exploded near the area of the Iraqi capital where state agencies and foreign diplomatic missions are located, including the US embassy. Simultaneously, air raid sirens went off at the time of the attack.

The missiles did not reach their targets and dropped near the green zone. "One of the missiles struck a roof of a building, there are no casualties or injuries," power structure agents noted. The launch site is being searched for.

Baghdad’s green zone is a well-fortified district in the center of the city where government buildings and foreign diplomatic missions are situated. The zone has been consistently targeted by missile and mortar attacks, killing and injuring Iraqis. On January 26, the green zone was attacked by five missiles, three missiles directly landed at the US embassy premises, one of them hit the canteen building where dinner was served at that moment. Washington has repeatedly accused armed units backing Iran that operate in Iraq of being complicit in the attacks.