KIEV, April 27. /TASS/. Ukraine’s doctors have recorded 392 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total number to 9,009, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

"According to the Public Health Center, as of 9:00 on April 27 there were 9,009 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ukraine, including 220 fatalities, and 864 patients have recovered," the ministry said on its Telegram channel "Coronavirus.info."

To date, Ukraine has carried out 93,519 tests for the coronavirus.