Putin, Trump agree to cooperate closely in G20 to fight coronavirus — White House

WASHINGTON, March 30. /TASS/. During a phone conversation on Monday, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to cooperate closely within the Group of Twenty (G20) framework to contain the novel coronavirus and revive the global economy, the White House press service said in a statement.

"President Trump and President Putin discussed the latest developments and efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic," the White House said. "The two leaders agreed to work closely together through the G20 to drive the international campaign to defeat the virus and reinvigorate the global economy."

Trump and Putin also "agreed on the importance of stability in global energy markets."

The two leaders also addressed the situation in Venezuela.

"Regarding Venezuela, President Trump reiterated that the situation in Venezuela is dire, and we all have an interest in seeing a democratic transition to end the ongoing crisis," the statement says.

Earlier, the Kremlin press service said that the Russian and US presidents had a long telephone conversation. The topics included issues of coronavirus pandemic response and the situation on the oil market. Besides, certain aspects of bilateral relations were also discussed. The presidents agreed to continue personal contacts. The conversation was held on the US side’s initiative.