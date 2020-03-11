First medical specialist dies of coronavirus in Italy

ROME, March 11. /TASS/. Roberto Stella, head of Medics Union of Varese province, a therapist from Lombardy, has become the first victim of the coronavirus among medical community, ANSA news agency reported Wednesday.

According to the report, the man was 67 years old. He was hospitalized in Como with breathing difficulties due to coronavirus infection.

According to the latest data, the number of lethal cases in Italy has reached 631. Notably, the deceased were mostly seniors who suffered from other illnesses that got exacerbated by the coronavirus. With slightly more than 10,000 infection cases and 1,000 recovered patients, coronavirus lethality ratio in Italy is much higher than in other countries.