Russian military to start talks on Idlib issue in Ankara on March 10, says ministry

ANKARA, March 9. /TASS/. The talks involving Russia’s military delegation on the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone will start in Ankara on March 10, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said in a statement on Monday.

"In accordance with the Moscow memorandum (on Idlib), the talks involving Russia’s military delegation will start on March 10 in Ankara," the statement said.

The sides are expected to discuss the details on joint patrolling along the M-4 road in Syria, which is scheduled to start on March 15.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed on a ceasefire and a number of other measures for settling the situation in Syria’s Idlib province during the Moscow talks on March 5. Under the achieved agreements, all hostilities were to be brought to an end along the whole disengagement line starting from March 6. On March 15, Russia and Turkey will start joint patrolling of the road M4. A security corridor is to be created along the road. Moscow and Ankara confirmed their commitment to preserving Syria’s sovereignty and agreed to push ahead with resolute struggle against terrorism.