DEIR EZ-ZOR, January 15. /TASS/. Residents are returning en masse to the city of Deiz ez-Zor in Syria's north. The city was besieged by militants for over three years.

The Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria told reporters that civilians are returning to the city en masse. This is possible mainly because of the pontoon bridge over the Euphrates river which was built by Syrian specialists with the help of Russian servicemen last autumn. The bridge was built to replace the one-hundred-year-old structure which had been destroyed by militants.

Around 85% buildings in Deir ez-Zor were destroyed by air strikes of the US-led international coalition. The Russian reconciliation center said that local authorities are ready to restore the city by themselves but they need more people to do this.

There are around 200,000 residents currently living in Deir ez-Zor. In 2014-2017, the city was besieged by the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia).