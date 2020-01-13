Russian ministry confirms Libya’s Sarraj and Haftar to hold talks in Moscow on Monday

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Libya’s two key political figures - Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez al-Sarraj and commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar will take part in talks held under the auspices of the Russian and Turkish Foreign and Defense Ministries in Moscow on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS on Monday.

"In context of implementing the initiative of the Russian and Turkish presidents announced following a summit in Istanbul, inter-Libyan contacts will be held today in Moscow under the auspices of the Russian and Turkish foreign and defense ministers," the diplomatic agency stressed. "The contacts are expected to be attended by Sarraj, Haftar and representatives of other Libyan parties."

The Russian capital is scheduled to host negotiations between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu with their Turkish counterparts Mevlut Cavusoglu and Hulusi Akar. The main topic on the talks’ agenda is settlement in Libya, cooperation in Syria and developments in the Middle East amid deterioration around Iran.

On Sunday evening, the Akhbar Libya 24 news portal reported that Sarraj, Haftar are expected to visit Moscow on Monday. As announced by Chairperson of the Libyan High Council of State Khalid al-Mishri, the GNA and the LNA will sign a ceasefire agreement in the Russian capital. Al-Mishri added that he would travel to Moscow alongside Sarraj. President of the Libyan House of Representatives Aguila Saleh Issa is also headed to Moscow.