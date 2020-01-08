Iran not seeking war with US, but will protect itself from aggression - envoy to Russia

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Tehran does not want escalation and war with the United States but will counter any aggression against itself, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said in an interview with TASS.

"Iran, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, took proportional actions for self-defense and targeted a base from where a coward armed attack was carried out against our country’s citizens and high-ranking officials. We do not want escalation or war but we will protect ourselves against any aggression," the diplomat stressed.

Tensions around Iran flared up after the US launched a strike on Baghdad’s airport on January 3 killing General Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force. On January 8, Iran retaliated by launching missile strikes on two military facilities in Iraq used by the United States. According to the Pentagon’s spokesperson, Al-Asad Air Base and the airport of Erbil were targeted.

US President Donald Trump addressed the nation at the White House on Wednesday saying that the US was ready to embrace peace with Iran and was hoping that Tehran would live in harmony with all states around the world. At the same time, Trump announced that new "punishing sanctions" would be imposed on Iran.