Iran’s supreme leader declares three days of mourning after top commander’s murder

TASS, January 3. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has declared three days of national mourning in the wake of the murder of Commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Qassem Soleimani in Iraq, Press TV television reported on Friday.

It also tweeted that Iran had summoned the Swiss ambassador "as rep. of U.S. interests over assassination of Gen. Solemani."

The Pentagon earlier confirmed that a missile strike near the Baghdad airport killed the head of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani. The operation was carried out at the direction of US President Donald Trump, the statement said.