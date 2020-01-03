At least 12 Iraqi military wounded in missile attack near Baghdad airport - TV

TASS, January 3. A series of powerful explosions struck near Baghdad International Airport in the early hours of Friday, Al-Hadath TV channel has reported.

The supposed missile attacks apparently targeted US military bases located in the area, the report said. At least 12 Iraqi military were wounded in the explosion. Several civilians were also injured. One of the missiles struck a runway and the airport was closed.

On December 30, Shia militias fired four mortar shells at Al-Taji military base to the north of Baghdad where US military is based. No casualties have been reported. The attack came in the wake of US strikes against Kata'ib Hezbollah facilities near the Iraqi city of al-Qaim in the vicinity of the border with Syria that left at least 25 Shia militias dead.

A Pentagon spokesman said the airstrikes were carried out against five facilities, including an ammo depot and a command point. Washington claims that Kata'ib Hezbollah is responsible for the December 27 missile strike against an Iraqi base near Kirkuk that killed an American contractor.

Kata'ib Hezbollah is part of the Popular Mobilization Forces, which fought on the Iraqi army’s side and helped defeat the Islamic State (terror group, outlawed in Russia) in Iraq and Syria.