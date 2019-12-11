Russia, Iran, Turkey to take measures to protect civilians in Syria’s Idlib — statement

NUR-SULTAN, December 11. /TASS/. Russia, Iran and Turkey will take measures to protect civilians in the Syrian province of Idlib, the three guarantor countries of the Astana process said in a joint statement following the 14th round of international talks on Syria held in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana.

According to the statement, the three countries "reviewed in detail the situation in the Idlib de-escalation area and highlighted the necessity to establish calm on the ground by fully implementing all agreements on Idlib, first and foremost the Memorandum of 17 September 2018." They also "expressed serious concern with the increased presence and terrorist activity of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other affiliated terrorist groups as designated by the UN Security Council that pose threat to civilians inside and outside the de-escalation area." Russia, Iran and Turkey "reaffirmed in this regard the determination to continue cooperation in order to ultimately eliminate DAESH/ISIL, Al-Nusra Front and all other individuals, groups, undertakings and entities associated with Al-Qaeda or DAESH/ISIL, and other terrorist groups, as designated by the UN Security Council." "While deploring civilian casualties, they agreed to undertake concrete measures, based on the previous agreements, to ensure the protection of the civilian population in accordance with the international humanitarian law as well as the safety and security of the military personnel of the guarantors present within and outside the Idlib de-escalation area," the statement specified. Support for Constitutional Committee’s activity