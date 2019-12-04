Two adults, eight children killed in shelling in Syria’s Aleppo region — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Ten civilians were killed in mortar fire opened against Tell-Rifaat in the Syrian region of Aleppo, Major General Yuri Borenkov, chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of conflicting sides in Syria, told reporters on Wednesday.

"A sports club in the town of Tell-Rifaat in Aleppo province came under shelling by terrorists. The shelling was conducted with the use of 120mm mortars from the southeastern suburb of the inhabited locality of Djibrin. In the shelling, ten civilians were killed (one man, one woman and eight children), another 13 people were injured. Among them are seven minors. Of those, two are in serious condition," he said.

According to Borenkov, on December 3, militants of the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (one of the names of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization, which is outlawed in Russia) conducted a missile strike on a residential building in al-Wadihi to the south of the city of Aleppo.

"As a result of the missile warhead detonation, the house was destroyed and a six-year-old boy was killed, while his mother and two brothers were wounded," the general added.

In the past 24 hours, the Russian center for reconciliation of conflicting sides has held a humanitarian action in the Hama province. Humanitarian aid, consisting of 350 food sets and weighing in total 2.05 tonnes, was handed out to people in need in Kornaz.

According to Borenkov, in the past 24 hours fighters of illegal armed groups have shelled 32 inhabited localities in the regions of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Idlib.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.