Afghan reporter succumbs to injuries received in explosion in Kandahar

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. A reporter of a local TV channel has succumbed to the injuries received in the explosion that occurred near Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s election campaign headquarters in the town of Kandahar, TV channel 1TV reported on Wednesday.

Yesterday evening a powerful explosion occurred in Kandahar near the building in which a group organizing the election campaign for the current Afghan president is located. Three people, including one teenager, were killed, and seven were hospitalized, including the Afghan TV reporter.

On September 17, two explosions shook the Afghan province of Parwan not far from the place where Ghani’s headquarters carried out a campaign rally. At least 24 people were killed and 31 were injured. The incumbent Afghan president was not hurt. Two more explosions shook central Kabul a bit later. Militants from the radical movement Taliban (outlawed in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attacks. Later in the day Ghani confirmed his intention to carry out the election despite the provocations.

The Afghan presidential election is planned for September 28, 2019. The election had been due on July 20 but it was rescheduled several times. Ghani has served as Afghanistan’s president since 2014. Under the constitution, the head of state is elected for a five-year term with the possibility of a second term.