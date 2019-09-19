US vice president, Ukrainian leader discuss Zelensky’s upcoming meeting with Trump

The conversation with Zelensky "focused on President Trump’s upcoming meeting with President Zelensky next week at the UN General Assembly in New York."

WASHINGTON, September 19. /TASS/. US Vice President Michael Pence held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to discuss his upcoming talks with US President Donald Trump, the White House said.

"The Vice President reiterated the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement reads. "The Vice President commended President Zelensky’s administration for its bold action to tackle corruption through legislative reforms, and offered full U.S. support for those efforts."

Meeting with Moldovan premier

In a separate development, Pence met with Prime Minister of Moldova Maia Sandu to hash over issues of economic development and energy security on Wednesday.

"The Vice President met today with Prime Minister of Moldova Maia Sandu at the White House," the press service issued a statement. "The leaders also discussed ways to enhance Moldova’s economic development and energy security."

According to the statement, Pence "commended the Prime Minister’s leadership role in promoting progress on judicial, governance, and security reforms."

"The Vice President reiterated the United States’ full and continued support for Moldova’s new government, and expressed hope it will remain committed to continuing reform efforts," the document reads. "These efforts include the timely appointment of an independent Prosecutor General, legislation to ensure independent government institutions, strong anti-corruption measures, and free and fair electoral processes in the lead-up to local elections in October 2019."