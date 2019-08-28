Ukrainian tourist inflow to Crimea reaches its peak in August — FSB

SIMFEROPOL, August 28. /TASS/. The average number of Ukrainians crossing Russia’s border in Crimea rose to 14,000 people per day in August, the regional branch of the Federal Security Service’s Border Department said in a statement.

In June, the Border Department said that the Ukrainian tourist inflow to Crimea had doubled since March, as 11,000 people and about 1,500 vehicles crossed the border every day. "Now, up to 15,000 people and more than 2,000 vehicles cross the state border daily," the statement said.

Since the beginning of the year, over 1.8 mln people have crossed the Russian border in Crimea.

About 6.8 mln tourists visited Crimea in 2018, which is a record number. As many as 47% of them passed through the Crimean Bridge, 37% arrived by plane and another 16% crossed checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. Crimea’s authorities expect the tourist inflow to reach 7.5 mln in 2019.