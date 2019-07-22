Armenian combat engineers clear mines on over 8,500 sq m of Syrian territory

Putin urges global community to pitch in to demine Syria and provide humanitarian aid

YEREVAN, July 22. /TASS/. Armenian army engineers making part of Yerevan’s humanitarian mission to Syria removed mines on a territory of about 8,534 square meters on June 8-July 22, the Expert Mine-Clearing Center reported on Monday.

"From June 8 to July 22, the Armenian demining experts cleared 8,534 square meters of mines. Over this period, the mission’s doctors rendered medical assistance to 597 nationals of that country," the Center issued a statement.

On February 8 this year, a group of specialists from Armenia’s Defense Ministry arrived in Syria on a humanitarian mission. The group includes mine-clearing and security specialists and medical staff. Russia rendered assistance in their delivery to Syria.