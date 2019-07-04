Putin, Pope Francis discuss situation in Syria, Venezuela, Ukraine

VATICAN CITY, July 4. /TASS/. The situation in Syria, Venezuela and Ukraine was among the topics of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s 50-minute meeting with Pope Francis, the Holy See said in a press office communique on Thursday.

The sides "turned their attention to various questions of relevance to the life of the Catholic Church in Russia," the communiques said. Apart from that, they focused on current issues of international politics, such as the situation in Syria, Venezuela and Ukraine.