Bolton is looking forward to meeting Patrushev to discuss regional security

WASHINGTON, June 22. /TASS/. National Security Advisor of the United States John Robert Bolton is looking forward to meeting with Russian Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, and Head of the Israeli National Security Council Meir Ben-Shabbat,to discuss regional security issues, he wrote on Twitter.

"Nice to be back in Israel. Looking forward to meeting with Israeli PM Netanyahu tomorrow & my counterparts from Israel & Russia, Meir Ben-Shabbat & Nikolay Patrushev, to discuss regional security," he wrote.

On Thursday, official representative of the White House National Security Council told TASS that Bolton will hold a meeting with Netanyahu on June 23 in Israel, followed by bilateral and trilateral talks with Patrushev and Ben-Shabbat.